Dr. Michelle Sieffert, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Sieffert, MD
Dr. Michelle Sieffert, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH.
Dr. Sieffert works at
Dr. Sieffert's Office Locations
Donaldson Plastic Surgery92 N High St Ste 260, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 442-7610
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She would treat you as family
About Dr. Michelle Sieffert, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1497194351
Dr. Sieffert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sieffert accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sieffert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sieffert works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sieffert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sieffert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sieffert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sieffert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.