Overview

Dr. Michelle Smedley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Smedley works at Connecticut GI in Hartford, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.