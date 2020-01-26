Dr. Michelle Smedley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smedley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Smedley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Smedley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Smedley works at
Locations
-
1
Connecticut GI85 Seymour St Ste 1000, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-2571Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Ct Gi PC21 South Rd Ste 100, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 409-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had routine Colonoscopy done by Dr. Smedley. Her team was so professional and kind. Dr. Smedley put me at ease [she has an excellent sense of humour!] Before I even knew it, it was over, I felt great and went home.
About Dr. Michelle Smedley, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1891899415
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
