Overview of Dr. Michelle Spuza-Milord, MD

Dr. Michelle Spuza-Milord, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Eugenio Maria De Hostos, Escuela De Medicina|University Eugenio Maria De Hostos and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Spuza-Milord works at Allergy & Rheumatology Associates in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Vitamin B Deficiency and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.