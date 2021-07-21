Dr. Michelle Srisuwananukorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srisuwananukorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Srisuwananukorn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michelle Srisuwananukorn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Srisuwananukorn works at
Community Care Network9030 Columbia Ave Ste B, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-6002
Community Hospital - Ldrp901 MacArthur Blvd, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-6002MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Community Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have seen several gastral doctors over the last 30 years. Couple were said to be very very good. They never were able to help with any of my issues. Then my daughter found Dr. Michelle. She is great, don't let her age fool you she knows her stuff!!!!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1609160464
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Srisuwananukorn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srisuwananukorn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srisuwananukorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srisuwananukorn works at
Dr. Srisuwananukorn has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srisuwananukorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Srisuwananukorn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srisuwananukorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srisuwananukorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srisuwananukorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.