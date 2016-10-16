Overview of Dr. Michelle Stanford, MD

Dr. Michelle Stanford, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Stanford works at LoDo Internal Medicine in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.