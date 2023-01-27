Overview of Dr. Michelle Starke, MD

Dr. Michelle Starke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Starke works at Michelle M. Starke, MD, LLC in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.