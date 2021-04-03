Dr. Michelle Stas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Stas, MD
Dr. Michelle Stas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Capital Womens Care6355 Walker Ln Ste 508, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 971-7633
Capital Womens Care3554 Chain Bridge Rd Ste 302, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 273-6635
Herndon Office209 Elden St Ste 105, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 435-2574
Capital Women's Care LLC101 W Broad St Ste 500, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 971-8011
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Stas is patient, understanding and actively listens to you during your visit. Her bedside manner is professional and compassionate and that's why I highly recommend her. The entire office staff are also nice, friendly and helpful.
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Stas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stas has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stas.
