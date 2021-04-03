Overview of Dr. Michelle Stas, MD

Dr. Michelle Stas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Stas works at Capital Women's Care in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA, Herndon, VA and Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.