Dr. Michelle Steinhubel, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michelle Steinhubel, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Everett, WA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Dentistry.
Locations
All Smiles Northwest3802 Colby Ave Ste 3, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 201-7363
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- MetLife
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steinhubel and Katie went to great lengths to ensure that I was comfortable, all questions and concerns were addressed and the procedures went well.
About Dr. Michelle Steinhubel, DDS
- Dentistry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Creighton University School Of Dentistry
