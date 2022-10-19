Overview of Dr. Michelle Sun, MD

Dr. Michelle Sun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Sun works at Diagnostic Medical Associates of North Texas in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.