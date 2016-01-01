Overview of Dr. Michelle Sweet, MD

Dr. Michelle Sweet, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C



Dr. Sweet works at Rush University Hospitalists in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.