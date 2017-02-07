Overview of Dr. Michelle Taheri, MD

Dr. Michelle Taheri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS.



Dr. Taheri works at Lakeland Premier Women's Clinic in Flowood, MS with other offices in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Ovarian Cysts and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.