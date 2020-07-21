Dr. Michelle Takase-Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takase-Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Takase-Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Takase-Sanchez, MD
Dr. Michelle Takase-Sanchez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Dr. Takase-Sanchez works at
Dr. Takase-Sanchez's Office Locations
San Buena Ventura Urology2705 Loma Vista Rd Ste 206, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 643-4067
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
The best urogynecologist out there. If you are a woman and have urinary issues she is absolutely the one you want to go to. She is kind, listens and is incredibly good at figuring out exactly what you need. She thinks of you as a person, not as a number. I would never go to anyone else.
About Dr. Michelle Takase-Sanchez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1881896850
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Takase-Sanchez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Takase-Sanchez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takase-Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takase-Sanchez works at
Dr. Takase-Sanchez has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takase-Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Takase-Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takase-Sanchez.
