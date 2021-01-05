Overview of Dr. Michelle Tan, MD

Dr. Michelle Tan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Tan works at DEER PARK INTERNAL MEDICINE in Gaithersburg, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.