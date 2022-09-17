Dr. Michelle Tarbox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarbox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Tarbox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Tarbox, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Tarbox works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center3601 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-1842
-
2
Umc Southwest Medical - Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery Urology4004 82nd St Ste E, Lubbock, TX 79423 Directions (806) 722-3122
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tarbox?
Excellent! Dr. Tarbox is an expert in her field who takes time to listen to the patient and also to explain to them what’s involved in the treatment. She converses with you and comes to your level of understanding. She is caring and humble and each time I leave the appointment, I feel good about seeing her and how she delivered my care! Thank you, Dr. Tarbox!
About Dr. Michelle Tarbox, MD
- Dermatopathology
- English
- 1417277807
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarbox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarbox accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarbox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarbox works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarbox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarbox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarbox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarbox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.