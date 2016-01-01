Dr. Thorpe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Thorpe, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Thorpe, MD
Dr. Michelle Thorpe, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Thorpe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Thorpe's Office Locations
-
1
Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Medical Provider Group230 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 787-1148
-
2
Advanced Eye Care and Glaucoma Center of Montville PC137 Main Rd, Montville, NJ 07045 Directions (201) 787-1148
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thorpe?
About Dr. Michelle Thorpe, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1891956843
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thorpe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thorpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thorpe works at
Dr. Thorpe has seen patients for Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thorpe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thorpe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thorpe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thorpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thorpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.