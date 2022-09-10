Dr. Michelle Toder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Toder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Toder, MD
Dr. Michelle Toder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Toder works at
Dr. Toder's Office Locations
Northeast Surgery P.A.417 State St Ste 330, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 947-5241
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Toder is the best. No nonsense yet caring. She has performed a couple of my surgeries. Highly trusted and recommended
About Dr. Michelle Toder, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1679539175
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toder works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Toder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.