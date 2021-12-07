Overview

Dr. Michelle Tomlinson-Phelan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Tomlinson-Phelan works at MDVIP - East Brunswick, New Jersey in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.