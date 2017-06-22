See All Family Doctors in Columbia, SC
Dr. Michelle Tran, DO

Family Medicine
4.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michelle Tran, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED|Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.

Dr. Tran works at Fields Chiropractic Clinic in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fields Chiropractic Clinic
    3930 Devine St # B, Columbia, SC 29205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 807-2061

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute (or Transient) Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Acute Abdominal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 22, 2017
    Dr.Tran was my doctor for a short period of time, but I know that she cares about her patients. She made sure that I received the specialized treatment for my situation. I would recommend her to anyway, with highly regards.
    Shaquitta in Columbia, SC — Jun 22, 2017
    About Dr. Michelle Tran, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851608020
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Danville Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    • McLeod Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED|Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

