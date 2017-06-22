Overview

Dr. Michelle Tran, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED|Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.



Dr. Tran works at Fields Chiropractic Clinic in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.