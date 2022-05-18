See All Psychiatrists in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Michelle Trowbridge, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Anchorage, AK
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michelle Trowbridge, MD

Dr. Michelle Trowbridge, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Trowbridge works at Anchorage Behavioral Health in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Trowbridge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anchorage Psychiatry Clinic
    2550 Denali St Ste 1611, Anchorage, AK 99503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 222-0753
    Friday
    11:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Anchorage Behavioral Health
    3760 Piper St, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 212-6900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Adjustment Disorder

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 18, 2022
    I am so grateful for Dr. Trowbridge helping me to get some bearings back. She is super kind and even with financial difficulties, she manages a way to see you and be sure you are okay. She will have her receptionist call and check up on you if she is worried about you and your health. I have a bad phobia of doctors and she made me feel easy to talk to her. I can't thank her enough for working with me! She is the kind of person you just want to bear hug and sigh deeply with contentment. She has a real way of connecting with her patients. Dr. Trowbridge is just an amazing doctor that you will love.
    Keli V. — May 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michelle Trowbridge, MD
    About Dr. Michelle Trowbridge, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548284359
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Trowbridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trowbridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trowbridge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trowbridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trowbridge works at Anchorage Behavioral Health in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Trowbridge’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Trowbridge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trowbridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trowbridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trowbridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

