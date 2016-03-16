Dr. Vandorn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Vandorn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Dr. Vandorn works at
Dr. Vandorn's Office Locations
PC Associates LLC130 Lincoln Place Ct, Belleville, IL 62221 Directions (618) 257-2029
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Would Highly recommend Dr. VanDorn
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1093817355
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Dr. Vandorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Vandorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
