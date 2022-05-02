Overview of Dr. Michelle Ventura, MD

Dr. Michelle Ventura, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Ventura works at Rush Women's Health - Oak Park in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.