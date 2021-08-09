Dr. Michelle Victain, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Victain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Victain, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Victain, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Victain works at
Locations
-
1
Pittsburgh Office5500 Brooktree Rd, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 933-1420
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Victain is extremely knowledgeable and caring. Takes the time to answer all questions and really cares about her patients.
About Dr. Michelle Victain, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1548440415
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Victain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Victain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Victain works at
Dr. Victain has seen patients for Constipation, Liver Damage from Alcohol, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Victain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Victain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Victain.
