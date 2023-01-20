Dr. Michelle Villa-Olvera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villa-Olvera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Villa-Olvera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Women Partners in Ob.gyn. Llp502 Madison Oak Dr Ste 440, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 946-1300
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am Latina with bad experiences with Drs Males and for me it’s too stressful to do my annual exam but Dr Villa Olvera had been so gentle and kind with me compressive, kind and she try’s to understand my anxiety and I have never wait more than a week for appointments without scheduling before so I don’t have to say nothing just that She is a good Dra. that she is always available when you need it which is hard to find a specialist without big ego as a priority before his patients she is special and devoted to her profession
Dr. Villa-Olvera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villa-Olvera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villa-Olvera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Villa-Olvera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villa-Olvera.
