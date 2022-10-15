Dr. Michelle Webster, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Webster, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michelle Webster, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Webster's Office Locations
Robert Clark MD11401 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Directions (405) 735-3041
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Webster has always been great! I have never regretted a day of being in her care. As of now, she has cared for me and my daughter for 17 years! 4 surgeries and lots of tears she has never failed in her honesty with my family. Even if I didn't like the news, I could always respect that choice of course of treatment.
- English, Spanish
- 1598717357
Education & Certifications
- Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Webster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webster accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webster speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Webster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.