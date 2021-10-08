Dr. Weir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Weir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Weir, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Weir works at
Locations
Pennsylvania Hospital Mohs Surgery Lab235 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 928-3100
Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center501 Gordon Dr, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 594-6660
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Sagamore Health Network
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Weir! She is patient, knowledgeable, and trustworthy. I am so glad I ignored the reviews, because she is the best dermatologist I've ever had. In addition to her intelligence, she makes me feel safe and in control of my care. Just a really honoring doctor-patient relationship.
About Dr. Michelle Weir, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1669790036
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weir works at
Dr. Weir has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Weir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.