Dr. Michelle Weir, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (8)
Dr. Michelle Weir, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Weir works at Pennsylvania Hospital Mohs Surgery Lab in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Exton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pennsylvania Hospital Mohs Surgery Lab
    235 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
    Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center
    501 Gordon Dr, Exton, PA 19341

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
Acne

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 08, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr. Weir! She is patient, knowledgeable, and trustworthy. I am so glad I ignored the reviews, because she is the best dermatologist I've ever had. In addition to her intelligence, she makes me feel safe and in control of my care. Just a really honoring doctor-patient relationship.
    About Dr. Michelle Weir, MD

    Dermatology
    English
    1669790036
    Education & Certifications

    HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Weir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weir has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Weir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

