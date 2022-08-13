Overview of Dr. Michelle Wolcott, MD

Dr. Michelle Wolcott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Wolcott works at CU Medicine Regenerative Medicine, Hand and Spine Center in Englewood, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.