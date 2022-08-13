Dr. Michelle Wolcott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolcott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Wolcott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Wolcott, MD
Dr. Michelle Wolcott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Wolcott's Office Locations
CU Medicine Regenerative Medicine Hand and Spine Center175 Inverness Dr W Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 694-3333Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
UCHealth CU Sports Medicine - Colorado Center2000 S Colorado Blvd Ste 4500, Denver, CO 80222 Directions (720) 848-8200Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a great experience with Dr. Wolcott. In March, I was skiing and tore my ACL. After an initial x ray and MRI, I was referred to her and she has been a fantastic doctor! She and her staff have listened to my concerns, provided me with options for treatment and information to help me make an informed decision, and has been extraordinarily personable. In May she performed my ACL repair and has ensured I have had all the resources for a quick and full recovery. I am really grateful for her skills with repairing my busted knee and being able to communicate with me at every step along the way. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Michelle Wolcott, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1134216286
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Program
- Loyola University Program
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Wolcott works at
