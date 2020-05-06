Dr. Michelle Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Wood, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Wood is very patient and she has a wonderful personality. I have been her patient for over 10 years and would not think of going anywhere else.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1053394171
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
