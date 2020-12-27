Overview of Dr. Michelle Wyatt, MD

Dr. Michelle Wyatt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine.



Dr. Wyatt works at Michelle T. Wyatt MD in Eugene, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.