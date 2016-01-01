Overview of Dr. Michelle Yao, MD

Dr. Michelle Yao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Yao works at OCLI Vision in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.