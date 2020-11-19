Dr. Michelle Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Yu, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Yu, MD
Dr. Michelle Yu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
Susan Q Ong MD223 N Garfield Ave Ste 205, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 307-9000
- 2 289 W Huntington Dr Ste 202, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 445-3333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yu has truly been a life-saver to my aunt/godmother in her yearlong battle with an aggressive & extremely complex form of breast cancer. My aunt has been having Dr. Yu as her OB for years and she was just going to her regular annual check-up in Nov 2019. While she didn’t have any symptoms/pain, Dr. Yu’s “super sensitive clinical hands” discovered some abnormal dense mess around my aunt’s breast. Unfortunately, my aunt happened to have a very aggressive form (Her2+)/more complex form of breast cancer and it would have been a disaster and an even more difficult treatment journey if we didn’t discover it early. Despite the 10-month combo treatment (chemo+ targeted therapy+ surgery+ radiation) journey and fatigue/exhaustion that my aunt went thru’ in the past 10 months, she is definitely working towards recovery & it wouldn’t have been possible without Dr. Yu’s SUPER SENSITIVE clinical hands in discovering and diagnosing her early during her regular check-up (and when she was still sym
About Dr. Michelle Yu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1851302194
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
