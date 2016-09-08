Dr. Michelle Zeanah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeanah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Zeanah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Zeanah, MD
Dr. Michelle Zeanah, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Statesboro, GA.
Dr. Zeanah works at
Dr. Zeanah's Office Locations
Behavioral Pediatrics of Rural Georgia406 Savannah Ave, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 489-4379
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Our daughter has been seeing Dr. Zeanah since she was born. She is the most amazing doctor in this whole world! She is very personal and patient and caring. It is very clear that she cares about your child from the bottom of her heart, not the payment. She speaks in a straightforward manner, which is because she truly cares about the well being of your child. She always spends extra time with our child, we never felt she was rushing us out. We will recommend Dr. Zeanah to anyone!
About Dr. Michelle Zeanah, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1013931617
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Dr. Zeanah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeanah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeanah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeanah works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeanah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeanah.
