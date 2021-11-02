Dr. Michelle Zetoony, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zetoony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Zetoony, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michelle Zetoony, DO is a Pulmonologist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Michelle Zetoony10707 66th St N Ste B, Pinellas Park, FL 33782 Directions (727) 826-0933Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Zetoony has worked with my husband for many years to help him with his Sleep Apnea. I don’t think I can find the correct words to describe her, but I’ll try. Dr. Zetoony is simply the best physician I have ever had the pleasure of working with. Her kindness, patience, concern, professionalism and knowledge are all outstanding. She is a rare commodity in these times....she makes you feel like you are her only patient and your health is as important to her as it is to you. So thankful to have her in our lives...if only every physician was like her...the world would be in such better shape.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1679785364
- University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)
- Northside Hospital And Heart Institute
- Northside Hospital And Heart Institute
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of California, San Diego
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Zetoony accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Zetoony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zetoony has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Overweight and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Zetoony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zetoony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zetoony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.