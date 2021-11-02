See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Pinellas Park, FL
Dr. Michelle Zetoony, DO

Pulmonary Disease
4.6 (67)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Zetoony, DO is a Pulmonologist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Zetoony works at DO Sleep Solutions, Inc. in Pinellas Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Overweight and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michelle Zetoony
    10707 66th St N Ste B, Pinellas Park, FL 33782 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 826-0933
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Overweight
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Overweight
Restless Leg Syndrome

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 02, 2021
    Dr. Zetoony has worked with my husband for many years to help him with his Sleep Apnea. I don’t think I can find the correct words to describe her, but I’ll try. Dr. Zetoony is simply the best physician I have ever had the pleasure of working with. Her kindness, patience, concern, professionalism and knowledge are all outstanding. She is a rare commodity in these times....she makes you feel like you are her only patient and your health is as important to her as it is to you. So thankful to have her in our lives...if only every physician was like her...the world would be in such better shape.
    Susan Phillips — Nov 02, 2021
    About Dr. Michelle Zetoony, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679785364
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)
    Residency
    • Northside Hospital And Heart Institute
    Internship
    • Northside Hospital And Heart Institute
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, San Diego
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Zetoony, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zetoony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zetoony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zetoony works at DO Sleep Solutions, Inc. in Pinellas Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zetoony’s profile.

    Dr. Zetoony has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Overweight and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zetoony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Zetoony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zetoony.

