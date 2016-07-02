Dr. Michelle Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Zhang, MD
Dr. Michelle Zhang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang's Office Locations
Cascade Primary Care3915 Talbot Rd S Ste 300, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 656-5570
Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 690-3495Monday7:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 7:30pmWednesday7:00am - 7:30pmThursday7:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 7:30pmSaturday7:00am - 7:30pmSunday7:00am - 7:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and compassionate health care provider.
About Dr. Michelle Zhang, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Miriam Hospital
- Miriam Hospital|The Miriam Hospital
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Thrombocytosis, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
