Overview of Dr. Michelle Zimmer, MD

Dr. Michelle Zimmer, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center - Burnet Campus.



Dr. Zimmer works at Tri-State Developmental Pediatrics in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.