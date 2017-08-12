See All Pediatric Developmental Behavioral Health Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Michelle Zimmer, MD

Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michelle Zimmer, MD

Dr. Michelle Zimmer, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center - Burnet Campus.

Dr. Zimmer works at Tri-State Developmental Pediatrics in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zimmer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-State Developmental Pediatrics
    2753 Observatory Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 275-6630
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center - Burnet Campus

Immunization Administration
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 12, 2017
    Great experience. Would recommend to all new parents and parents of kids with special needs.
    Cincinnati, OH — Aug 12, 2017
    About Dr. Michelle Zimmer, MD

    • Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689718116
    Education & Certifications

    • John's Hopkins U
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Zimmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zimmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zimmer works at Tri-State Developmental Pediatrics in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Zimmer’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

