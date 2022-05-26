Dr. Zubair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Zubair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Zubair, MD
Dr. Michelle Zubair, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Dr. Zubair works at
Dr. Zubair's Office Locations
1
Community Hospital - Ldrp901 MacArthur Blvd, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 865-9160MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
Dba Gentile Healthcare1001 Main St Fl 3, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 865-9160
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Waiting time was less than 10 min. Dr. Zubair spent time with me going over new health issues. She listens and asks if I have any questions. I do not feel uncomfortable with her.
About Dr. Michelle Zubair, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1366797052
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zubair accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zubair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zubair works at
Dr. Zubair has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zubair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zubair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zubair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zubair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zubair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.