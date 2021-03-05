See All Otolaryngologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Michiel Bove, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.8 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michiel Bove, MD

Dr. Michiel Bove, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center / Presbyterian

Dr. Bove works at Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Cough and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bove's Office Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 05, 2021
    I was to referred by another doctor in Rockford Il to Dr . Bove, I found him to be very warm, patient, and he explained everything in great detail, I did not know that my vocal chord was paralyzed until I saw him I was referred for speech therapy therapy which helped a lot, then a year later I started having breathing problems which then he performed surgery shaving down my vocal chord to open my air way without me having to have a trach. I think that he is an amazing doctor and the best that there can be. I am pleased and thankful to God I met him.
    edna watkins — Mar 05, 2021
    About Dr. Michiel Bove, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, Dutch
    • 1295822799
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center / Presbyterian
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michiel Bove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bove works at Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bove’s profile.

    Dr. Bove has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Cough and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bove. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bove.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

