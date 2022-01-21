Overview of Dr. Michio Abe, MD

Dr. Michio Abe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Community Hospital Of San Bernardino, Loma Linda University Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Abe works at Inland Empire Medical Group in San Bernardino, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA and North Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.