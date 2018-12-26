Overview of Dr. Micholee Polsak, DO

Dr. Micholee Polsak, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Polsak works at University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center in Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.