Dr. Miciah Jones, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Miciah Jones, DO
Dr. Miciah Jones, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
1
First Coast Heart & Vascular Center100 Whetstone Pl Ste 310, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 342-8300
2
Duval County - Jacksonville -Cath Lab Only14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 210, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 423-0010
3
Hyperbaric Oxygen Specialist3901 University Blvd S Ste 221, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 342-8300Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Absolutely amazing experience. Dr Jones was thorough , polite, calming , experienced and very informative and knowledgeable! He explained everything to us . Put my fears to rest . The entire team here at first coast heart and vascular are wonderful from start to finish . My nurse Kevin was awesome as well as other nurses and staff . Friendly and kind ! Thank you for making this experience as pleasant as it could be !
About Dr. Miciah Jones, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine At Franciscan St. James Health
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Florida State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
