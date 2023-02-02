Overview of Dr. Miciah Jones, DO

Dr. Miciah Jones, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at First Coast Heart & Vascular Center in St Augustine, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.