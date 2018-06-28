See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Mick Abae, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (64)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mick Abae, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.

Dr. Abae works at Envita Fertility Center in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Wellington, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Envita Fertility Center
    23521 Paseo de Valencia Ste 100, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 666-2229
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Fertility & Genetics
    1447 Medical Park Blvd, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 584-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Locals (any local)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Michelle F in Miramar, FL — Jun 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mick Abae, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1881677680
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    • St Vincent's Hosp
    • New York Medical College
    • Fairleigh Dickinson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mick Abae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abae has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Abae. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abae.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

