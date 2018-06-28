Dr. Mick Abae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mick Abae, MD
Overview
Dr. Mick Abae, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Locations
Envita Fertility Center23521 Paseo de Valencia Ste 100, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 666-2229Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Fertility & Genetics1447 Medical Park Blvd, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (954) 584-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Abae and staff are great... I got pregnant twice with his help... He knows what to do... He's very knowledgeable and very meticulous....hus nurse was available to me 24 hours.... Thank you guys so much and Thank God
About Dr. Mick Abae, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1881677680
Education & Certifications
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- St Vincent's Hosp
- New York Medical College
- Fairleigh Dickinson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abae has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abae accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abae speaks Persian.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Abae. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abae.
