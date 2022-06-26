Overview

Dr. Mick Meiselman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Meiselman works at San Andreas Medical Clinic in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.