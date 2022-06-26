See All Gastroenterologists in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Mick Meiselman, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (31)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mick Meiselman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Dr. Meiselman works at San Andreas Medical Clinic in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Central Coast Gastroenterology - San Luis Obispo
    1551 Bishop St Ste 230, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Abdominal Pain
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 26, 2022
    My appointment with Dr. Meiselman was hands-down the most helpful interaction I've ever had with a medical professional. He had performed a colonoscopy on me several years before I developed some very painful GI symptoms. When we met to discuss my current situation, he was on time, he had carefully reviewed his notes from the earlier colonoscopy, and he listened carefully to the story of my current symptoms. I went to the appointment expecting to have him request expensive testing (such as MRI) and possibly surgery--he told me I needed neither and that my condition could be treated with peppermint gel capsules. His diagnosis was right on, and since following his recommendations I have been symptom-free!
    Larry G — Jun 26, 2022
    • Gastroenterology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1801897012
    • University Of California San Francisco|University Of California-San Francisco
    • Cedars Sinai/UCLA|Cedars-Sinai/UCLA
    • Cedar-Sinai Med Ctr/UCLA
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
    • French Hospital Medical Center
    • Marian Regional Medical Center
    • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
    • Twin Cities Community Hospital

    Dr. Mick Meiselman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Meiselman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meiselman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Meiselman works at San Andreas Medical Clinic in San Luis Obispo, CA.

    Dr. Meiselman has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Meiselman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meiselman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meiselman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

