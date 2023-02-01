Dr. Mickey Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mickey Cho, MD
Overview of Dr. Mickey Cho, MD
Dr. Mickey Cho, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine|F. Edward Hebert School Of Medicine At Bethesda and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital and Resolute Health Hospital.
Dr. Cho's Office Locations
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Medical Center2829 Babcock Rd Ste 700, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Schertz5000 Schertz Pkwy Ste 600, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
TSAOG Orthopaedics - New Braunfels601 Creekside Xing # 106, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cho is a great surgeon. In 2019 he did a total shoulder replacement on my left shoulder leaving minimal scaring. I recovered with very good range of motion. I am scheduled with him again for surgery to fix my broken wrist. I trust his advice and you couldn't find a better doctor to help with any ortho issue you may have.
About Dr. Mickey Cho, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BG Trauma Center - Ludwigshafen, Germany|Walter Reed Army Medical Center / Curtis National Hand Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center|William Beaumont Army Medical Center, El Paso, Texas
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center, El Paso, Texas
- F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine|F. Edward Hebert School Of Medicine At Bethesda
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Cho has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
