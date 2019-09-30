Dr. Mickey Plymale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plymale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mickey Plymale, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They completed their fellowship with Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
PALMETTO HEALTH RICHLAND-ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY, Columbia, SC
100 Palmetto Health Pkwy Ste 320, Columbia, SC 29212
Palmetto Health Orthopedics
14 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29203
Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center
104 Saluda Pointe Dr Ste 110, Lexington, SC 29072
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Incredible Dr, did surgery on my son who broke his tibia and fibulae playing soccer. Kind, knowledgeable, professional & approachable. Excellent follow up.
About Dr. Mickey Plymale, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1972809192
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
- Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Marshall University
- Orthopedic Surgery
