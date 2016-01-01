Dr. Mickey Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mickey Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Mickey Smith, MD
Dr. Mickey Smith, MD is an Endovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Office Building 217189 Interstate 45 S Ste 675, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 270-3905
-
2
Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 500, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-2932
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
About Dr. Mickey Smith, MD
- Endovascular Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1821434713
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.