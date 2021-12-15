Dr. Mickey Stapp, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mickey Stapp, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mickey Stapp, DPM
Dr. Mickey Stapp, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Stapp works at
Dr. Stapp's Office Locations
-
1
Surgery Center of Columbia County4300 University Pkwy, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 854-3000
-
2
Augusta Foot & Ankle PC1416 Wainbrook Dr, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 312-3668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Augusta Foot & Ankle, P.C.4350 Towne Centre Dr Ste 3000, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 312-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stapp?
A caring and patient doctor, he explained each examination procedure very well and the reasons why and the issues I had were addressed. Took the time to make me feel confident and reassured. Would definitely recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Mickey Stapp, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023114238
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stapp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stapp works at
Dr. Stapp has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stapp speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stapp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.