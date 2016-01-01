Dr. Mickey Tseng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tseng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mickey Tseng, MD
Dr. Mickey Tseng, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Mickey M.y. Tseng M.d. M.p.h. Inc.2228 Liliha St Ste 101, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 531-5070
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1073624276
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Tseng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tseng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tseng speaks Chinese.
Dr. Tseng has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tseng.
