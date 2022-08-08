Dr. Micky Mishra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Micky Mishra, MD
Overview
Dr. Micky Mishra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Utkal University / S.C.B. Medical College and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Locations
North Pointe Obgyn Associates LLC1400 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 390, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 994-4561
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 844-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mishra is an excellent cardiologist who not only is an expert in her field but also spends lot of time understanding your lifestyle,family history anf guides you for your total well being. She is also the one who would give you a reality check and tell you clearly the consequences if you do not take care of your health and make some important lifestyle changes. I have been seeing her since past few years and have made important changes like drinking a gallon of water, doing cardio 4 times a week etc and thise changes have helped me a lot along with her other guidelines. I highly recommend Dr Mishra.
About Dr. Micky Mishra, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1700053469
Education & Certifications
- Utkal University / S.C.B. Medical College
