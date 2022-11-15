Overview of Dr. Micol Schulder-Katz, MD

Dr. Micol Schulder-Katz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ.



Dr. Schulder-Katz works at Valley Medical Group Endocrinology in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.