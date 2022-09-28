Dr. Middey Damian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Middey Damian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Middey Damian, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Damian works at
Locations
-
1
Childrens Endocrine & Diabetes Care, Inc.1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 105, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 794-4175
-
2
Childrens Endocrine & Diabetes10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 251, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 328-4750
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Damian is very knowledgeable and helpful. She helped my son with gh and he was really able to catch up to his peers. She is very kind and patient with us.
About Dr. Middey Damian, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1013938422
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damian works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Damian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damian.
