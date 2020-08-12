See All Gastroenterologists in Ridgefield, CT
Dr. Miechelle O'Brien, MD

Gastroenterology
4.1 (21)
Overview

Dr. Miechelle O'Brien, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ridgefield, CT. They completed their fellowship with New York Medical College

Dr. O'Brien works at Western Connecticut Medical Group in Ridgefield, CT with other offices in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Health Specialists - Endocrine and Diabetes Center
    21 South St, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 739-7038
    Western Connecticut Medical Group Gastroenterology
    111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 739-7038

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 12, 2020
    Dr. O'Brien is a wonderful doctor. She's very intelligent but down to earth and easy to talk to. She not only has extensive knowledge of GI diseases but also is very knowledgeable of nutrition and dietary management of diseases. After being sick for months and going to the ER twice she was the one to figure out my diagnosis. She ran a battery of tests until she found out what was wrong with me. My illness isn't curable but it's treatable with medications and diet. I'm so glad I've done as well as I have under her care. I think she's the best! She's the one doctor I don't stress over seeing because she's so kind and focused on getting you well again.
    tfb — Aug 12, 2020
    About Dr. Miechelle O'Brien, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1356582571
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Medical College
    • St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, In
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Brien has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
